Ukrnafta continues implementing API standards to improve equipment interchangeability, process efficiency

JSC Ukrnafta continues to upgrade working conditions by modernizing machinery and equipment and implementing standards of the American Petroleum Institute (API), Acting CEO Yurii Tkachuk reported on Facebook.

"In particular, since the beginning of 2025, the company has received 163 units of special machinery and vehicles – ranging from crew buses to steam-heating units," he wrote.

Ukrnafta has also purchased 140 mobile housing wagons for crews handling routine and major well repairs, replacing units that had been in service for more than 20 years.

In addition, 101 units of well-control and milling equipment from Switzerland's Weatherford have been brought in. Specialists are currently training personnel to work in compliance with API standards.

According to Tkachuk, the company has also manufactured and commissioned an in-house filtration unit and introduced an efficient system for cleaning drilling fluids during major well repairs.

"Major overhauls have been carried out at regional divisions: workplaces, staff facilities, and administrative buildings are being upgraded," he added.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 545 filling stations.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.