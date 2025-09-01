NBU's forex interventions last week increase by only 4% with small exchange rate fluctuations

Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

Last week, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased the sale of dollars on the interbank market by only $21.9 million, or 4%, to $573 million, according to statistics on the regulator's website.

According to data published by the National Bank, last week the negative balance of buying and selling currency by legal entities increased from $45.6 million on Monday to $78.3 million on Wednesday, but on Thursday, it decreased to $59.5 million.

In total, for the four days for which there is currently information, the negative balance amounted to $246 million against $232 million a week earlier.

On the market of foreign exchange transactions of the population for Saturday-Thursday, the negative balance, on the contrary, decreased to $44.4 million from $69.2 million in the week before last, although it grew during the week. At the same time, all days the sale of non-cash currency was greater than its purchase.

The official hryvnia to dollar exchange rate weakened slightly last week - from UAH 41.2839/$1 to UAH 41.3203/$1, although on Tuesday it reached UAH 41.4300/$1, where it was last on August 17.

On the cash market, the fluctuations were not so significant, and the dollar even fell in price by about 3 kopecks last week: purchase - to UAH 41.29/$1, and sale - to about UAH 41.36/$1.