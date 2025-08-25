Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:19 25.08.2025

NBU's foreign exchange interventions last week decrease by another 9.3% against backdrop of stable hryvnia

2 min read
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) last week reduced the sale of dollars on the interbank market by $56.7 million, or 9.3%, to $551.2 million, according to statistics on the regulator's website.

According to data published by the National Bank, last week the negative balance of buying and selling currency by bank clients - legal entities was relatively stable on Monday-Thursday and fluctuated within $53.6-62.5 million per day, which is an average of 17.4% less than the previous week.

In the market of currency exchange transactions of the population, there was an increase in demand for currency during the week: if during Saturday-Monday the sale of currency exceeded its purchase by $11.1 million, then on Thursday – by $29.3 million, while last Thursday this figure reached $10.5 million.

In addition, on Thursday, for the first time in two weeks, the population again bought more non-cash currency than it sold – by $3.8 million daily.

The official hryvnia to dollar exchange rate last week strengthened slightly – from UAH 41.3401/$1 to UAH 41.2839/$1.

The same dynamics were observed in the cash market, where the hryvnia exchange rate strengthened by as much as 5-6 kopecks during the past week: purchase - to approximately UAH 41.32/$1, and sale - to approximately UAH 41.39/$1.

Tags: #interventions #nbu

