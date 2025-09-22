Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:30 22.09.2025

Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

2 min read
Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine has appealed to the leadership of the UN World Food Programme in Ukraine, headed by Director Richard Ragan, with a request to consider the possibility of expanding the Grain from Ukraine program to other African countries that have not yet joined this program, the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported.

According to the report, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Denys Bashlyk, at a meeting with the WFP delegation in Ukraine, thanked them for implementing the Grain from Ukraine initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and for clearing landmines.

He informed the representatives of the UN WFP in Ukraine about the progress of preparations for the International Food Security Summit "Food from Ukraine," which will be held on November 19 in Kyiv, and invited them to participate.

Grain from Ukraine is an international humanitarian program launched in 2022 at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Its goal is to supply Ukrainian food to the most vulnerable countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East with the financial support of donor countries and in coordination with the UN World Food Programme (WFP). Despite the name, the program covers not only grain crops, but also other food products, including vegetable oil and flour. A total of 18 countries have already received food aid under the initiative.

Tags: #food #un

MORE ABOUT

20:24 22.09.2025
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

19:29 22.09.2025
Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation

Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation

20:54 18.09.2025
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

20:19 15.09.2025
Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

14:34 11.09.2025
Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

19:55 09.09.2025
Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

20:54 08.09.2025
UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

20:12 28.08.2025
Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

20:14 20.08.2025
Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

13:04 19.08.2025
Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

HOT NEWS

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

LATEST

IAEA reps hear military actions or alarm sirens at all five Ukrainian NPPs almost every day last week

Italy to provide grant for overhaul of irrigation systems in Odesa region

Poland bans import of tomato paste from Ukraine due to mold

Prices for soybeans, sunflowers down on domestic market – analysts

Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

Naftogaz, Western partners allocate $2.5 bln for gas purchases for Ukraine – Washington Post

Naftogaz attracts additional UAH 2.4 bln from Ukreximbank

Ukrainian Coal Energy updates development strategy for 2025-2027, adds Romania to it

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Govt seeks Rada backing for higher defense spending in 2025 state budget – Finance Minister

AD
AD