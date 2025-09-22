Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine has appealed to the leadership of the UN World Food Programme in Ukraine, headed by Director Richard Ragan, with a request to consider the possibility of expanding the Grain from Ukraine program to other African countries that have not yet joined this program, the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported.

According to the report, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Denys Bashlyk, at a meeting with the WFP delegation in Ukraine, thanked them for implementing the Grain from Ukraine initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and for clearing landmines.

He informed the representatives of the UN WFP in Ukraine about the progress of preparations for the International Food Security Summit "Food from Ukraine," which will be held on November 19 in Kyiv, and invited them to participate.

Grain from Ukraine is an international humanitarian program launched in 2022 at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Its goal is to supply Ukrainian food to the most vulnerable countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East with the financial support of donor countries and in coordination with the UN World Food Programme (WFP). Despite the name, the program covers not only grain crops, but also other food products, including vegetable oil and flour. A total of 18 countries have already received food aid under the initiative.