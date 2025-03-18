Ukrainian IT companies moving from outsourcing to creating own products - CEO of MODUS X

Ukrainian IT companies are increasingly moving from outsourcing to creating their own products, and this greatly improves the quality of perception of Ukraine and Ukrainian IT, said CEO of MODUS X Dmytro Osyka.

"One of the trends that also pleases me is that our Ukrainian IT companies are increasingly moving from the classic approach, when they simply sell resources, to a service-product story. That is, they are trying to make products and bring them to the market," Osyka said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, this greatly improves the quality of perception of Ukraine and Ukrainian IT, and "this is a good story."

"I hope that we will see more cases like Grammarly (an AI-based online platform developed in Ukraine by Alex Shevchenko, Max Lytvyn and Dmytro Lider to help with English communication), in particular, thanks to this approach," Osyka noted.

As MODUS X CEO Dmytro Osyka reported in the same interview, the cost of an average digitalization project is UAH 5-8 million, and this is enough to create basic things.

MODUS X was formed at the end of 2022, separating from the structure of the DTEK energy holding after implementing the three-year digital transformation program of the DTEK Modus group of companies in order to gain competitiveness in the market, including outside Ukraine, and gain new prospects.

DTEK owns MODUS X, but now it works not only with group companies, but focuses on clients not related to it, both in the Ukrainian market and abroad. MODUS X is developing plans to enter the European market (primarily Poland), considering it a priority, since its key client DTEK is represented there, but it also allows for the possibility of entering other markets, including the USA.

Since March 2024, the company has attracted 14 new clients outside DTEK Group, including large Ukrainian businesses from such industries as retail, banking, automotive distribution business, agricultural sector and food production. In the energy sector, its share as an IT company is at least 25%. The company currently employs 700 people.

The CEO indicated that the company has already implemented more than 400 projects, mainly for the DTEK group of companies, most of which, in particular, for DTEK Energy, renewable energy, can be adapted for other companies and businesses.