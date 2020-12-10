Economy

17:31 10.12.2020

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is oriented on the growth of the country's international reserves in 2020 from $25.3 billion at the beginning of the year to more than $27 billion at the end of the year, Deputy Governor of the National Bank Yurii Heletii has said.

"The indicator of international reserves will be higher than at the beginning of the year. Let me remind you that at the beginning of the year it was $25.3 billion. Our target is more than $27 billion," he said.

According to the banker, the final volume of international reserves will depend on placements by the Ministry of Finance.

He explained that in the October forecast of the NBU, which assumed that international reserves at the end of this year will amount to $29 billion, it was planned to receive financing from the IMF, the World Bank and the EU.

According to the official, the state of international reserves is satisfactory and, according to the composite criterion, which is calculated according to the EU methodology, exceeds 90%.

As reported, the European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, issued EUR 600 million to Ukraine as part of the macro-financial assistance program related to COVID-19.

Tags: #growth #nbu
