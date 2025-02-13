Developer Arricano pays over UAH 205 mln in taxes for 2024

The Arricano Group of Companies in Ukraine (hereinafter referred to as Arricano), the leading developer of four shopping malls (Prospect Shopping Mall, RayON Shopping Mall, Sun Gallery Shopping Mall, City Mall Shopping Mall), paid UAH 205.9 million in taxes to the state budget at all levels, transferred more than UAH 4.2 million to help the Defense Forces of Ukraine and charity, the group's press service said.

"Despite the pressure from the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies on the Arricano group of companies and its employees in 2024, as well as the consequences of Russian armed aggression, we continued to work effectively. It was important for the group of companies not only to ensure the stable operation of all shopping malls, but also to perform social functions and develop where possible," Director General of Arricano Real Estate LLC Hanna Chubotina said.

It is noted that the group also invested UAH 66.7 million in the restoration of the Sun Gallery shopping mall, which was damaged as a result of a missile strike on the city in January 2024.

"It was critical for us to restore Sun Gallery shopping mall as quickly as possible after the damage and resume its full operation, since we understood the significant social function of this facility and the importance of our efficiency for our tenant partners," Chubotina said.

Arricano has strengthened the tenant mix of the Sun Gallery shopping mall in Kryvy Rih and the CITY MALL shopping mall in Zaporizhia with the FMCG market leader, the Silpo supermarket, and has also attracted new domestic and international operators, including Sinsay, Diverse, Broxci, etc.

The average vacancy rate in the Arricano group's shopping malls at the end of 2024 was less than 5%, in some facilities, in particular in the Prospekt shopping mall 0%.

At the end of the year, all of the group's shopping malls received more than 21 million visitors compared to 23 million people in 2023.