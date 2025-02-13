Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:09 13.02.2025

Developer Arricano pays over UAH 205 mln in taxes for 2024

2 min read
Developer Arricano pays over UAH 205 mln in taxes for 2024

The Arricano Group of Companies in Ukraine (hereinafter referred to as Arricano), the leading developer of four shopping malls (Prospect Shopping Mall, RayON Shopping Mall, Sun Gallery Shopping Mall, City Mall Shopping Mall), paid UAH 205.9 million in taxes to the state budget at all levels, transferred more than UAH 4.2 million to help the Defense Forces of Ukraine and charity, the group's press service said.

"Despite the pressure from the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies on the Arricano group of companies and its employees in 2024, as well as the consequences of Russian armed aggression, we continued to work effectively. It was important for the group of companies not only to ensure the stable operation of all shopping malls, but also to perform social functions and develop where possible," Director General of Arricano Real Estate LLC Hanna Chubotina said.

It is noted that the group also invested UAH 66.7 million in the restoration of the Sun Gallery shopping mall, which was damaged as a result of a missile strike on the city in January 2024.

"It was critical for us to restore Sun Gallery shopping mall as quickly as possible after the damage and resume its full operation, since we understood the significant social function of this facility and the importance of our efficiency for our tenant partners," Chubotina said.

Arricano has strengthened the tenant mix of the Sun Gallery shopping mall in Kryvy Rih and the CITY MALL shopping mall in Zaporizhia with the FMCG market leader, the Silpo supermarket, and has also attracted new domestic and international operators, including Sinsay, Diverse, Broxci, etc.

The average vacancy rate in the Arricano group's shopping malls at the end of 2024 was less than 5%, in some facilities, in particular in the Prospekt shopping mall 0%.

At the end of the year, all of the group's shopping malls received more than 21 million visitors compared to 23 million people in 2023.

Tags: #arricano

MORE ABOUT

20:42 12.05.2025
Arricano continues restoration work on cultural heritage sites in Lukianivka

Arricano continues restoration work on cultural heritage sites in Lukianivka

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

LATEST

Joining SEPA could bring up to EUR 100 mln per year to Ukraine's businesses and population – IER

Malaysia partially confirms forgery of certificates of origin for rolled steel deliveries to Ukraine – customs

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

Metinvest-SMC transforms from group dealer into trader with import purchases of insufficient items due to war – CEO

Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

MP Yuzhanina calls on Economy Ministry to expedite dumping probes

Anti-dumping duties more effective tool to protect Ukrainian domestic producers – Ukrcement head

Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

AD
AD