11:30 20.02.2023

Culmination of threat to Ukraine and Europe. Is denouement of war approaching?

On Monday, February 20, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Culmination of threat to Ukraine and Europe. Is denouement of war approaching?". Participants include political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov; political scientist, co-founder of the "National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

