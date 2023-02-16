On Thursday, February 16, at 14.30, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Children and war: presentation of study on IDPs needs and Winterization program's result." Participants include National Director of a charitable non-governmental organization "SOS Children's Villages Ukraine" Serhiy Lukashov; Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Uliana Tokaryeva; National program director of the charitable non-governmental organization "SOS Children's Villages Ukraine" Daria Kasianova; the developer of the Children and War study, a scientist of Kharkiv Institute of Social Research and other experts in the protection of children's rights and social assistance Andriy Chernousov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (063) 341 9035 (Viktoria).