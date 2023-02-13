On Monday, February 13, at 15.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled “Why Ukraine needs Union of Architects. Who wants to destroy it and why?” Participants include President of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Oleksandr Chyzhevsky; Deputy Chairman of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Hanna Kiriy; lawyer Yaroslav Yatsenko; human rights activist of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Ihor Gets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 351 5277.