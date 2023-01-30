Video

Are there any signs of a sharp change in the internal political situation in Ukraine?

On Monday, January 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Are there any signs of a sharp change in the internal political situation in Ukraine?" Participants include political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov; political scientist, co-founder of the "National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

