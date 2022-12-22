Video

10:30 22.12.2022

Etalon Corporation: recovering from bombing and shelling. We will live

1 min read

On Thursday, December 22, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Etalon Corporation: recovering from bombing and shelling. We will live." Participants include President of Etalon Corporation Volodymyr Butko; Director of Chernihiv Automobile Plant LLC Andriy Savchenko; Director of Ukrainian Cardan LLC Anatoliy Potapenko; Director of Chernihiv Forging Plant LLC Vitaliy Treytiak; Director of Etalon Avto Trading House LLC Vadym Shkarupin; Executive Director of the Association of Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers "Ukravtoprom" Efim Khazan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone. Details at: (050) 356 24 67 (Viktor Husev).

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on activities of Ukraine's major paper company, Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill, during war

Consequences of 2022, prospects of 2023

Restoration map of Ukraine: how to make recovery transparent

Early Results of the Year

I want to live in Ukraine. Help to save the Ukrainian family

Huawei Talent Summit 2022

Press conference by Ukrainian pianist and composer Yevhen Khmara

How Ukraine changing world, changing itself amid Russian aggression

Restoration map of Ukraine: how to make recovery transparent

Socio-historical roots of social behavior of Russia and Russians that emerged during the current war

AD
AD
AD
AD