On Thursday, December 22, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Etalon Corporation: recovering from bombing and shelling. We will live." Participants include President of Etalon Corporation Volodymyr Butko; Director of Chernihiv Automobile Plant LLC Andriy Savchenko; Director of Ukrainian Cardan LLC Anatoliy Potapenko; Director of Chernihiv Forging Plant LLC Vitaliy Treytiak; Director of Etalon Avto Trading House LLC Vadym Shkarupin; Executive Director of the Association of Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers "Ukravtoprom" Efim Khazan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone. Details at: (050) 356 24 67 (Viktor Husev).