Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Restoration map of Ukraine: how to make recovery transparent’

On Tuesday, December 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference “Restoration map of Ukraine: how to make recovery transparent.” Participants include Chairman of the Board of the NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters Serhiy Mytkalyk; Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov (confirmation of participation is expected); Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Volodymyr Kreidenko; co-founder of the volunteer association Dobrobat Rostyslav Smyrnov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (063) 747 9615 (Maria).