I want to live in Ukraine. Help to save the Ukrainian family

To which Ukrainian people do these words resonate? Nearly 5 million of our citizens have been given a new status that is unusual for them - IDP (internally displaced person). These families, mothers, and their children have probably said goodbye to their native homes forever, but stubbornly want to live in Ukraine. They are looking for safe, warm housing, a job, a school, or a kindergarten for their babies.

According to internal surveys, most of them still don't understand how to live, where to live, how to start working, how to bring up their children and what to expect from future.

Charitable Foundation "Pereyaslav" has provided temporary shelter to more than 500 citizens from active war zones. But shelter is only a temporary solution to problems. Restoring affordable housing that is not being used solves the issue in the long run.

Charitable Foundation "Pereyaslav" is looking for like-minded people with a similar mission and financial support, both in Ukraine and abroad. We must turn this energy of destruction into rebirth as quickly as possible, without waiting for developers who expect recovery of the construction market and new investments.