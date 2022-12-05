Video

15:30 05.12.2022

I want to live in Ukraine. Help to save the Ukrainian family

1 min read

To which Ukrainian people do these words resonate? Nearly 5 million of our citizens have been given a new status that is unusual for them - IDP (internally displaced person). These families, mothers, and their children have probably said goodbye to their native homes forever, but stubbornly want to live in Ukraine. They are looking for safe, warm housing, a job, a school, or a kindergarten for their babies.

According to internal surveys, most of them still don't understand how to live, where to live, how to start working, how to bring up their children and what to expect from future.

Charitable Foundation "Pereyaslav" has provided temporary shelter to more than 500 citizens from active war zones. But shelter is only a temporary solution to problems. Restoring affordable housing that is not being used solves the issue in the long run.

Charitable Foundation "Pereyaslav" is looking for like-minded people with a similar mission and financial support, both in Ukraine and abroad. We must turn this energy of destruction into rebirth as quickly as possible, without waiting for developers who expect recovery of the construction market and new investments.

Tags: #charity #pereyaslav_fundation #help_for_displaced_people

09:51 05.12.2022
Pereyaslav volunteers have provided temporary shelter and are planning to rebuild the housing stock for permanent residence of internally displaced persons

12:29 03.12.2022
INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

14:41 10.08.2022
Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. jointly with Experts Club and Nasha Lepta charity project hand over humanitarian aid for children of Kyiv region

16:24 30.05.2022
MHP Charitable Foundation will allocate UAH 3.5 mln for grants to small businesses in 11 regions of Ukraine

10:00 21.02.2022
Radio Marathon: 1,000 New Super Friends for Children with Cancer

11:02 28.12.2021
Paws to Save Lives: New Year Charity Campaign by ALLO to help Tabletochki CF Donees

