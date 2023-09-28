Facts

15:50 28.09.2023

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

Representatives of public organizations signed a Manifesto in Kyiv on the creation of an Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society organizations, according to the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"Currently, 13 civil society organizations have joined forces to respond to the consequences of the war and overcome the humanitarian crisis. The initiators of the creation of the Alliance were a group of organizations of the International Charitable Foundation Caritas Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross, the Charitable Foundation Right to Protection," the message says.

As URCS noted, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, especially in the first months of the war, it was civil society organizations that played a leadership role, acted quickly and efficiently, using established horizontal ties, and together with local and national authorities overcame challenges and responded to the needs of the population.

According to Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the National Committee of the URCS, Ukrainian organizations on the ground were the first to come to the aid of citizens affected by Russian aggression.

"We have been at war for more than a year and a half. And as practice has shown, it is Ukrainian local organizations that are the first to come to the aid of Ukrainians and all those who have suffered from the war. Ukrainian organizations are people from local communities who know and understand the needs of the population on the ground," Dotsenko stressed, recalling that 200 URCS cells operate in Ukraine.

According to Hryhoriy Seleschuk, Director of Humanitarian Response at the ICF Caritas Ukraine, in recent months humanitarian organizations such as Caritas Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross, and the Right to Protection have joined forces to provide humanitarian assistance to the population. "Now it is important for us to find and develop a joint plan for development and assistance to people affected by the war," he said.

Oleksandr Halkin, President of the Right to Protection Charitable Foundation, noted that the goal of the Alliance is to develop a network of civil society organizations at the regional and national levels with strong and effective partnerships. "This will unite both large all-Ukrainian organizations and organizations at the regional level, which will allow Ukrainian public organizations to cooperate fruitfully throughout Ukraine ... I hope that this will help the people of Ukraine overcome the consequences of the war," Halkin stressed.

Tags: #charity #urcs

