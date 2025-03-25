Interfax-Ukraine

Environmentalists accuse Ministry of Environment of manipulating facts about protection of Markhalivka forest

On Tuesday, March 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Environmentalists accuse Ministry of Environment of manipulating facts about protection of Markhalivka forest."

Participants: resident of the village of Markhalivka, representative of NGO Markhalivka. Support Liudmyla Morozova; director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

