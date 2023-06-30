US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

On Friday, June 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dell Loy Hansen, American businessman and philanthropist, founder and CEO of Wasatch Group real estate investment company, the press service of the head of state has said.

As was noted during the meeting, Wasatch Group, in partnership with To Ukraine With Love charity organization, plans to build 600 fully furnished modular homes in Ukraine, in Kyiv region, in 2023-2024 for people whose homes were destroyed by the war.

Hansen also presented to Zelenskyy the project of the multi-apartment residential complex "Hansen's Village," the main idea of which is to create a large community for the elderly, war veterans, widows, orphans and those with disabilities. The project will include centers for medical and emotional care as well as physical therapy, art therapy and other needed services.

"This village will be able to replace several family-type orphanages destroyed during the war. We know that more than 100 such institutions were destroyed, and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is taking care of the issue of their restoration," Hansen said.

He also told the Head of State about the initiative to build residential buildings for homeless elderly people in several regions of Ukraine. A dental clinic, hairdressing and manicure services, a hot food center and a cinema will be provided for the needs of their residents free of charge.

Zelenskyy thanked Hansen for this idea and such important care for the elderly. The president of Ukraine also discussed with the founder of Wasatch Group the possibility of his company's participation in the construction of new, modern rehabilitation centers for war veterans, which the state will support in every possible way.

"I know you implement very important projects to support our people. We really appreciate that you are investing in life, in helping people," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Hansen said he admires the leadership of the President of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people in protecting the values of freedom and democracy and expressed his belief that support for Ukraine in this struggle must remain unwavering.