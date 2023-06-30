Facts

20:30 30.06.2023

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

2 min read
US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

On Friday, June 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dell Loy Hansen, American businessman and philanthropist, founder and CEO of Wasatch Group real estate investment company, the press service of the head of state has said.

As was noted during the meeting, Wasatch Group, in partnership with To Ukraine With Love charity organization, plans to build 600 fully furnished modular homes in Ukraine, in Kyiv region, in 2023-2024 for people whose homes were destroyed by the war.

Hansen also presented to Zelenskyy the project of the multi-apartment residential complex "Hansen's Village," the main idea of which is to create a large community for the elderly, war veterans, widows, orphans and those with disabilities. The project will include centers for medical and emotional care as well as physical therapy, art therapy and other needed services.

"This village will be able to replace several family-type orphanages destroyed during the war. We know that more than 100 such institutions were destroyed, and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is taking care of the issue of their restoration," Hansen said.

He also told the Head of State about the initiative to build residential buildings for homeless elderly people in several regions of Ukraine. A dental clinic, hairdressing and manicure services, a hot food center and a cinema will be provided for the needs of their residents free of charge.

Zelenskyy thanked Hansen for this idea and such important care for the elderly. The president of Ukraine also discussed with the founder of Wasatch Group the possibility of his company's participation in the construction of new, modern rehabilitation centers for war veterans, which the state will support in every possible way.

"I know you implement very important projects to support our people. We really appreciate that you are investing in life, in helping people," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Hansen said he admires the leadership of the President of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people in protecting the values of freedom and democracy and expressed his belief that support for Ukraine in this struggle must remain unwavering.

Tags: #president #meeting #charity

MORE ABOUT

19:36 27.06.2023
Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

20:52 22.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

20:26 21.06.2023
Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

20:16 21.06.2023
Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

20:09 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

20:27 30.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

20:43 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

19:52 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

20:24 15.05.2023
Poroshenko on Zelenskyy's European tour: We do maximum we can to provide successful offensive of AFU

Poroshenko on Zelenskyy's European tour: We do maximum we can to provide successful offensive of AFU

19:25 11.05.2023
Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

AD
AD
AD
AD