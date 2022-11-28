Video

11:18 28.11.2022

Socio-historical roots of social behavior of Russia and Russians that emerged during the current war

On Monday, November 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Socio-historical roots of social behavior of Russia and Russians that emerged during the current war." Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; international expert, diplomat Vadym Triukhan; Chairman of the Board of the Center for Applied Political Research "Penta" Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

