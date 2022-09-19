On Monday, September 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled “Impact of situation at front on internal and external situation of Ukraine.” Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political analyst Valentyn Hladkykh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.