On Thursday, September 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by AMIC ENERGY, during which the Austrian owners and management of the company will speak out about the accusations of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) regarding the ownership structure and business of the company. Participants include Managing Director of AMIC Energy, Dr. Günter Maier; Director General of AMIC Ukraine, Dr. Audrius Stropus; Senior Associate at Asters Larysa Antoshchuk; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Ukraine, Dr. Arad Benkö (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Preliminary journalists’ accreditation at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexVlaZOaIw94Azgr-ZdurUiDpuoS8PgRWtahptxw3CRi6xBw/viewform, tel. (099) 317-93-46 (Maria Bukhtoyarova).