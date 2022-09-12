On Monday, September 12, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled “Psychological state of Ukraine’s population amid full-scale war." Participants include Head of the Center for Psychological Support of the Units of the Operational Rescue Service of the Department for the Provision of the Operational Rescue Service of Civil Protection of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Anatoliy Sychevsky; Deputy Director of the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine, PhD in Psychological sciences Svitlana Chunikhina; co-founder of the Charitable Foundation MINDY Taras Yermakov; Director General of the Directorate of Medical Services of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Oleksandra Mashkevych; founder of the Charitable Foundation UAF Coin Daryna Tsepkova; a representative of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.