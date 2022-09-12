On Monday, September 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "'World of war – war in world." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; international expert, diplomat Vadym Triukhan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.