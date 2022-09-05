On Monday, September 5, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled: "What should be post-war economy of Ukraine?" Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.