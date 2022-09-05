Video

13:35 05.09.2022

Private business proposals to support functioning of Ukraine's health system during martial law

1 min read

On Monday, September 5, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Private business proposals to support functioning of Ukraine's health system during martial law." Participants include Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, Deputy Director of Kundiiev Institute of Occupational Health of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine Iryna Sysoyenko; PhD in Medical Sciences, Head of the Health Support Program, NSDC Advisor on Preventive Medicine Yevhen Shahov; General Director of the Oxford Medical clinic (Kyiv) Tetiana Shvyriova; Director of Biotus.ua Dmytro Hrekulov; representative of DOC.UA Olena Hrytsai (8/5-A, Reitarska st.). (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

