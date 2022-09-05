Video

15:00 05.09.2022

Current problems of medical and psychological rehabilitation, development of rehabilitation services

1 min read

On Monday, September 5, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "Current problems of medical and psychological rehabilitation, general situation with rehabilitation after strokes, rehabilitation of the military, rehabilitation after traumatic brain injuries, development of rehabilitation services." Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Anti-Stroke Association Maryna Huliayeva; Ph.D. in medical sciences, Chief Physical Therapist, Head of the Rehabilitation Department of the Medical Group of Companies ADONIS Vadym Kerestey; Head of the NGO Neoiatria, psychiatrist, psychotherapist Yevhen Voronkov; Head of the Department of Nephrology and Renal Replacement Therapy of the National University of Health Protection, owner of the Nephrology Clinic, professor Dmytro Ivanov; representative of the Department of Health of Kyiv City State Administration, Head of the Department of Physical and Medical Rehabilitation of Kyiv City Hospital No. 6 Yehor Prokopovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Private business proposals to support functioning of Ukraine's health system during martial law

What should be post-war economy of Ukraine?

Tribune of Heroes charity foundation is fund to support families of football fans who died in war

What Impact Does Ukraine Have on Modern World?

Thirty-first anniversary of Independence - what Ukraine has achieved during this time

War policy/War as Policy. Current political process in Ukraine

City DNA: how to rebuild Ukrainian cities

Launch of social initiatives competition in wartime conditions 'Time to act, Ukraine!'

Economic and financial state of wartime

Ukraine is changing the world today, but are Ukrainian politicians changing?

AD
AD
AD
AD