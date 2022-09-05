Current problems of medical and psychological rehabilitation, development of rehabilitation services

On Monday, September 5, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "Current problems of medical and psychological rehabilitation, general situation with rehabilitation after strokes, rehabilitation of the military, rehabilitation after traumatic brain injuries, development of rehabilitation services." Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Anti-Stroke Association Maryna Huliayeva; Ph.D. in medical sciences, Chief Physical Therapist, Head of the Rehabilitation Department of the Medical Group of Companies ADONIS Vadym Kerestey; Head of the NGO Neoiatria, psychiatrist, psychotherapist Yevhen Voronkov; Head of the Department of Nephrology and Renal Replacement Therapy of the National University of Health Protection, owner of the Nephrology Clinic, professor Dmytro Ivanov; representative of the Department of Health of Kyiv City State Administration, Head of the Department of Physical and Medical Rehabilitation of Kyiv City Hospital No. 6 Yehor Prokopovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.