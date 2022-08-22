On Monday, August 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host discussion entitled “Thirty-first anniversary of Independence - what Ukraine has achieved during this time.” Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.