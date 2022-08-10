On Wednesday, August 10, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "City DNA: how to rebuild Ukrainian cities" about air quality and ecology, thermomodernization, bicycle infrastructure, revitalization of industrial zones, organization of housing and communal services and inclusiveness in new urban planning. Participants include Founder of the International Summit of Mayors, author of the idea of "DNA of the city" (Kyiv) Iryna Ozymok; Executive Director of Promprylad.Renovation, founder of the Warm City platform and ideologist of Urban Space 100 (Ivano-Frankivsk) Yuriy Filiuk; Executive Director of the Association Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine (Novoyavorivsk, Lviv region) Svyatoslav Pavliuk; expert on bicycle infrastructure (Zhytomyr) Alina Kundych; moderator – Maksym Dzhyhun, co-founder and CEO of the Good Politics communication agency (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (097) 580 8319.