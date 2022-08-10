Video

11:00 10.08.2022

City DNA: how to rebuild Ukrainian cities

1 min read

On Wednesday, August 10, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "City DNA: how to rebuild Ukrainian cities" about air quality and ecology, thermomodernization, bicycle infrastructure, revitalization of industrial zones, organization of housing and communal services and inclusiveness in new urban planning. Participants include Founder of the International Summit of Mayors, author of the idea of "DNA of the city" (Kyiv) Iryna Ozymok; Executive Director of Promprylad.Renovation, founder of the Warm City platform and ideologist of Urban Space 100 (Ivano-Frankivsk) Yuriy Filiuk; Executive Director of the Association Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine (Novoyavorivsk, Lviv region) Svyatoslav Pavliuk; expert on bicycle infrastructure (Zhytomyr) Alina Kundych; moderator – Maksym Dzhyhun, co-founder and CEO of the Good Politics communication agency (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (097) 580 8319.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Launch of social initiatives competition in wartime conditions 'Time to act, Ukraine!'

Economic and financial state of wartime

Ukraine is changing the world today, but are Ukrainian politicians changing?

Personnel changes in Ukraine gaining momentum: causes and impact on military-strategic situation

On investigation of ATO/JFO participant abducted in Bucha

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of attorney of injured party in investigation of murder of woman by son of Rivne NPP ex-director general

Ukrainian children's choirs perform with The Rolling Stones in Vienna

Military-political situation: external and internal. Trends and predictions

Who and how prepares cars for the army

Ukraine Recovery after Victory: Best Intentions and Reality

AD
AD
AD
AD