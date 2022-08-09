On Tuesday, August 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Launch of social initiatives competition in wartime conditions 'Time to act, Ukraine!" Participants include Director of the charitable foundation MHP - Community Tetiana Volochai; project coordinator at MHP Viktoria Nahirniak; Head of the Department of National Pojects of the charitable foundation MHP - Community Hanna Tarasevych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.