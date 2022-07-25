Video

11:30 25.07.2022

Personnel changes in Ukraine gaining momentum: causes and impact on military-strategic situation

On Monday, July 25, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk entitled “Personnel changes in Ukraine gaining momentum: causes and impact on military-strategic situation.” Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Head of the Center for Applied Political Research Penta Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

