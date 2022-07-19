Video

14:30 19.07.2022

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of attorney of injured party in investigation of murder of woman by son of Rivne NPP ex-director general

1 min read

Today, July 19, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Oleksandr Vasilenkо, the attorney of injured party in investigation of murder of woman by son of Rivne NPP ex-director general (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

