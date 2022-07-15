Who and how prepares cars for the army

Ukrainian fighters on the front line always need transport — roomy, reliable and fast on off-road. Volunteers bring pickups and vans from all over Europe for the Armed Forces, but many of these vehicles need repair. The technical preparation of the cars is entrusted to Gennady and his team of auto mechanics, who know about off-road vehicles, because before the war they won more than one trophy-competition.

The Keep Going Foundation visited Gennady's workshop and saw what happens to cars that go into military service.

Take a look at the history of the "4x4" club - a small team of car mechanics who, in peacetime, prepared SUVs for off-road competitions, and today repair cars for deployment to the front.

These are the specialists who prepare the cars, which are purchased by the "Return to Life" funds, "Prytula Fund" and other volunteers.

The charity project Keep Going supports private enterprises, professional associations and independent professionals working for the urgent needs of the country during the war.