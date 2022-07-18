Video

11:29 18.07.2022

Military-political situation: external and internal. Trends and predictions

1 min read

On Monday, July 18, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Military-political situation: external and internal. Trends and predictions." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

