On Thursday, July 7, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Associations of domestic manufacturers are against 70% increase in freight transportation tariffs." Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Chemists Union Volodymyr Hryshechkin; Head of the Ukrainian association of producers of ferro-alloys and other electrometallurgy products Serhiy Kudriavtsev; President of the Ukrainian Grain Association Mykola Horbachov; representative of the Ukrainian Lime Industry Association Oleh Misiuk; Head of the Ukrmetalurgprom association Oleksandr Kalenkov; Executive Director of the Ukrcement Association Liudmyla Kripka; representative of the European Business Association (EBA) Daria Sichkar (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.