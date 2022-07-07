On Thursday, July 7, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Wartime medicine. View of practitioners and industry experts: trends, challenges, prospects." Participants include Head of the Department of Cardiometabolic Diseases of the Clinic for Adults of the state institution "Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," PhD in Medical Sciences Yevhen Marushko; ophthalmologist of the highest category, head of the department of inflammatory pathologies of the eye and microsurgical treatment of their consequences at state institution "Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine" Oleksandra Zborovska; Business Development Director of ADONIS medical group of companies Svitlana Lonska; Head of the Department of Nephrology and Renal Replacement Therapy of the National University of Health Protection, owner of the Nephrology Clinic, Professor Dmytro Ivanov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.