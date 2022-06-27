Video

11:30 27.06.2022

Speculative political capital. Features of formation during the wa

On Monday, June 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Speculative political capital. Features of formation during the war." The destruction map is a digital tool that allows you to record the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Participants include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev; political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

 

