10:21 22.06.2022

Map of destruction – we to help rebuild Ukraine

1 min read

On Wednesday, June 22, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Map of destruction – we to help rebuild Ukraine." The destruction map is a digital tool that allows you to record the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Participants include Chair of the Board of NGO "Anti-Corruption Headquarters" Serhiy Mytkalyk; Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization Anatoliy Komirny; co-founder of the "Russia will pay" project Maksym Nefyodov; Executive Director of NGO "Anti-Corruption Headquarters" Yulia Hrechko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. After the press conference, journalists, along with the organizers, can go to the facility that was destroyed, a house on Lobanovskoho Street. Details at: (063) 747 9615 (Maria, NGO "Anti-Corruption Headquarters").

