On Thursday, June 16, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the subject: "International Construction Fund of Ukraine: Ideas, Tasks, Plans, Activity." Participants include Rector of Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, Doctor of Economics, professor, Chairman of the Union of Rectors of Ukraine Petro Kulikov, Rector of Prydniprovska State Academy of Construction and Architecture, Doctor of Technical Science, professor, chief architect of the BIDEN Project Mykola Savytsky, Head of the State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction, commissioner for housing issues of the IDPs of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Komnatny, President of the International Construction Fund of Ukraine Olena Stetsenko, President of the Construction Academy of Ukraine, Doctor of Technical Science, professor Ivan Nazarenko, Director of the PLANS Design Bureau, architect of the BIDEN Project Dmytro Fasovy, academician of the Construction Academy of Ukraine, Direct of the Center of the Construction Academy of Ukraine Ivan Perehynets, Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine Yury Mardak, President of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, Head of the International Technology Transfer Association (ITTA) Artem Honcharenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission requires press accreditation.