On Wednesday, February 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "How can Ukraine stop losing $300 bln and 300,000 Ukrainians annually?" Participants include Director of Economic Programs of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Anatoliy Amelin; consultant on economic issues of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Yulia Samayeva (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 508-00-89 (Inna).