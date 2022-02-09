Video

10:22 09.02.2022

How can Ukraine stop losing $300 bln and 300,000 Ukrainians annually?

1 min read

On Wednesday, February 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "How can Ukraine stop losing $300 bln and 300,000 Ukrainians annually?" Participants include Director of Economic Programs of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Anatoliy Amelin; consultant on economic issues of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Yulia Samayeva (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 508-00-89 (Inna).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Rising of struggle for power in Ukraine. When to expect high point

Evidence and arguments in case of attempt on S. Shefir, where is investigation going?

Increasing threats to Ukraine. What should politicians offer under these conditions?

Press conference in support of Ukraine by the Georgian people against Russian aggression

Money v. law: how large business bypasses judgment execution in Ukraine

Political aggression of Russia in ORDLO

Spaceport operator in Atlantic to support the launches of Ukrainian rockets

Socio-political situation in Ukraine: results of a sociological study, January 2022

What factors form landscape of the 2022 winter-spring political season?

Unexpected features of current situation of state-run enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD