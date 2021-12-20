On Monday, December 20, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference of managing partner of the CNA International IT international recruiting agency Vlada Liaschenko entitled "Year results: How situation in salary market in Ukraine's IT segment has changed." The results of an analytical study conducted by the agency during the period from November 11 to December 12, 2021 (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by email: Tdrobakhina@cna-it.com and Telegram: @TetjanaD.