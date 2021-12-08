On Wednesday, December 8, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Medical tourism in Ukraine: achievements, problems, forecasts." Participants include President of the Ukrainian Association of Medical Tourism Violetta Yanyshevska; co-founder of Spizhenko Clinic Oleksandr Spizhenko; operational director of the Leleka Maternity hospital Vadym Zukin; First Deputy Director General of the Oberig Clinic Oleksandr Linchevsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.