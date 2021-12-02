Video

13:30 02.12.2021

Transformation of agriculture by means of technologies



On Thursday, December 2, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk in the format of panel discussion entitled "Transformation of agriculture by means of technologies." Experts will discuss to what extent virtual reality and technology affect the success of agriculture. Participants include President of the Ukrainian Agricultural Platform Olha Trofimtseva; business development manager of Buyer company Serhiy Sychevsky; Head of the precision agriculture service of the Continental Farmers Group Dmytro Zaitsev; Head of precision farming and telemetry in Ukraine, Moldova, Scandinavia and Baltic CNH Ukraine Mykola Chornonos; Director for Innovation of Agrain company Kyrylo Druzhynin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

