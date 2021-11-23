On Tuesday, November 23, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Problems of competitive environment in market of funeral services, organization of cemeteries." Participants include Lawyer, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, Deputy of Kyiv Regional Council, Chairman of the Standing Commission on Ecology, Nature Management, Water Resources, Hunting, Elimination of the Consequences of the Chornobyl Disaster and Other Emergencies Roman Tytykalo; Chairman of the Southern Interregional Territorial Branch of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Dmytro Korchak; President of the NGO Anticorruption Entrepreneurial Front Ihor Yehorov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.