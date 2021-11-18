On Thursday, November 18, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Global 100% RE Ukraine platform entitled "Energy efficiency as national idea." Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Global 100% RE Ukraine platform Oleksandr Dombrovsky; Chairman of the Board of the Association of Energy Service Companies of Ukraine Oleksiy Korchmit (moderator); Chairman of the Association of Energy Auditors of Ukraine Vadym Lytvyn; President of the Association of Housing Managers Vasyl Liman; UNDP Industrial Development Project Coordinator Oleksiy Paschenko (under consideration) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.