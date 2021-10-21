Video

Heating season 2021-2022. Will the Ukrainians freeze?

On Thursday, October 21, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Heating season 2021-2022. Will the Ukrainians freeze?" Participants include energy expert Dmytro Marunych; President of the Ukrainian Energy Association Maksym Malashkin; Executive Director of the Teplokomunenergo heat supply company Andriy Hnatush; representative of Kramatorskteploenergo LLC Yuriy Oksimets; Director of Kharkiv Heating Networks Vasyl Skopenko; representative of Kharkiv CHPP-5 Andriy Kochkin; representatives of the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO, energy sector) Anton Zorkin and Yulia Moskalenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

