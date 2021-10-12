On Tuesday, October 12, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable talk titled "How COVID-19 vaccination affects seasonal flu vaccination. Where can Ukrainians get vaccinated against influenza?" Participants include Head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis Fedir Lapiy; Head of UNICEF Ukraine's Health Programme Andrej Slavutskij; Head of the Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine Volodymyr Rudenko; Director of the Doc.ua Medical Online Hub Booking Division Olena Hrytsay; physician, head of the therapeutic department of the Adonis Clinic Ekaterina Ivaschenko-Koronkova. The experts of the Center of Public Health, representatives of the Health Department of Kyiv City State Administration, representatives of private medical companies are also invited (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.