On Friday, September 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Replacing systemic govt control with carnival show. Who needs it and why." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political analyst Leonid Shvets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.