Video

11:30 17.09.2021

Replacing systemic govt control with carnival show. Who needs it and why

1 min read

On Friday, September 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Replacing systemic govt control with carnival show. Who needs it and why." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political analyst Leonid Shvets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Press conference on initiative of local communities against mass liquidation of schools, hospitals in Ukraine's regions

Ukrainian biomethane: how to dispose of potential of bio-energetics

How to make govt system open, intolerant of corruption: city level

Austrian company BWT creates new infrastructure for supply of drinking water in Ukraine

'Green' tasks for parliament

Press conference by Ukrainian chess stars prior to the international tournaments

Press conference by Ukrainian chess stars prior to the international tournaments

TIU Canada case vs. Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant - warning to all Ukrainian investors

TIU Canada case vs. Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant - warning to all Ukrainian investors

Press conference of the SWEET.TV national online cinema

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD