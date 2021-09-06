On Monday, September 6, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host roundtable conference entitled "Presentation of anthology of modern Ukrainian futurism 'Zvizdobolid," the book is dedicated to Elon Musk and Stepan Bandera, and also unites the best works of futurists. Participants include authors of the book, Ukrainian Wikipedians and founders of the agency for reputation management Wikibusiness Bohdan Dubilevsky and Roman Melnyk; "comedian for a million" Oleksandr Sas; critics; culturologists (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.