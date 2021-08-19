On Thursday, August 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on results of the first large-scale sociological survey entitled "Generation of independence: values and incentives," the total sample of which was 20,000 respondents. Participants include historian, professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University Yaroslav Hrytsak; Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency Oleksandr Martynenko; political expert, head of the Center for Applied Political Research Penta Volodymyr Fesenko; sociologist, deputy director of the sociological group Rating Liubomyr Mysiv; Director of the RATING LAB research laboratory, PhD in Psychology, Professor Marianna Tkalych; Lecturer at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, PhD in Psychology Illia Yagiyayev (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.