On Monday, July 26, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How bill No. 5655 can destroy Ukraine's architecture, architects as profession." Participants include President of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine (Kyiv) Oleksandr Chyzhevsky; Chairperson of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine (Chernivtsi) Oleh Pikuschenko; Deputy Chairperson of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine (Kyiv) Anna Kyrii; Chairperson of the Expert Commission of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine (Dnipro) Olha Podushkina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 351 5277.