On Wednesday, May 5, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Political Parties' Ratings, Socio-Political Sentiments, COVID-19 Vaccination" with the participation of coordinator of the expert group of the Robotic Telesystems LLC Mykhailo Gazizov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details at: (095) 178 9787.